2 men expected to be OK after being shot while inside car on Harwin Drive in SW Houston, police say

Gunmen return to SW Houston neighborhood to shoot men 2nd time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The gunmen who shot two men outside a southwest Houston apartment complex Sunday morning took off and then came back to fire more rounds, according to police.

Police said the two shooting victims were in a car when they were hit at about 12:20 a.m. on Harwin near Ranchester.

The car was left riddled with bullets, according to police. They are not yet sure if the men were being targeted.

"They returned and again opened fire in an unknown direction. We don't know if it was at the witnesses or just in the air. Then as officers were arriving, they took off again," said Lt. J.P. Horelica.

No one else was hurt in the shooting and both men are expected to survive.


Police said the suspects took off in a blue or green Tahoe.

