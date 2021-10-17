Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD sergeant says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was struck by a bullet a suspect fired from outside the northeast Houston home she was in following a disturbance at a nearby convenience store, according to Houston Police Department Sergeant Javier Duran.Deputies were called to the 1600 block of Dan Street near Lyons Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.Police said at least one vehicle involved in a disturbance at a nearby convenience store drove to the home and opened fire. Sgt. Duran said bullets entered through the home's front door and the walls.There was one other person inside the home, Duran said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Houston police are still investigating the scene.