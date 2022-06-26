deadly shooting

2 killed after shooting at a tire shop in southeast Houston, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a shooting near a tire shop in southeast Houston, officials said.

Officials responded to the shooting on Sunday at about 11:04 a.m. on 7550 Bellfort Ave.

A caller stated the suspect had an automatic weapon, possibly more than one, left the scene, and is a worker at the location.

According to the caller, the suspect was standing near a gold Chevrolet Suburban, but it's unknown if it belonged to them.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set white man who drove off in a black Ford pickup truck.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. This is a developing story.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootinghouston police departmentshootinginvestigationdead body
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Argument between two groups leaves 2 dead and 2 injured
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
2 people shot in SW Houston, leaving 1 man dead, police say
1 man dead after shooting in SE Houston, police say
TOP STORIES
Woman asks 13-year-old son to hide her sister's body, records show
Shipment carrying 150,000 pounds of baby formula arrives in Houston
2 shot, including 9-year-old at Wharton apt. complex, police say
One more hot and mostly dry day, then a pattern change next week
Man dies after being shot by 2 suspects while walking on a sidewalk
Driver shot after argument in N. Houston, wife fires back, police say
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
Show More
22 people were found dead in a South African tavern: police
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
Ghislaine Maxwell on suicide watch but isn't suicidal, lawyer says
Suspect detained after shooting in Tranquility Park, police say
More TOP STORIES News