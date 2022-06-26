2 killed after shooting at a tire shop in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a shooting near a tire shop in southeast Houston, officials said.
Officials responded to the shooting on Sunday at about 11:04 a.m. on 7550 Bellfort Ave.
A caller stated the suspect had an automatic weapon, possibly more than one, left the scene, and is a worker at the location.
According to the caller, the suspect was standing near a gold Chevrolet Suburban, but it's unknown if it belonged to them.
The suspect was described as a heavy-set white man who drove off in a black Ford pickup truck.
It is unclear what led to the shooting. This is a developing story.
