HPD officer shoots man accused of pulling out gun during fight in north Houston

Police said the suspect first pulled out a gun during a fight with another man. Then, an officer ordered him to drop the weapon and he refused, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say an officer was forced to open fire, wounding a man who had a gun in Houston's Northside neighborhood on Thursday night.

Houston police said the suspect first pulled out a gun during a fight with another man outside the Best Food Mart on Tidwell Road near the I-45 North Freeway around 8:15 p.m.

An officer, who HPD said was on patrol, saw the suspect and ordered him to drop the weapon.

When he didn't, the officer shot him multiple times, according to investigators.

Police said the man is expected to survive.

The officer was not hurt.

The investigation into what exactly unfolded is ongoing. HPD said the officer's bodycam was on and multiple witnesses gave statements.