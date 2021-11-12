laser

Man arrested for shining laser at airplanes has felony warrants

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested for shining laser at airplanes has felony warrants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested Friday for shining a laser at two airlines and a police helicopter in the Third Ward, police said.

After police ran the man's name, they learned he has three felony warrants for sexual and aggravated assault. Police called this incident unusual.

"It's unusual for someone with warrants to bring attention to himself by doing this," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "Really dangerous. Could bring harm to the pilot."

Police said they were notified that a green laser was being pointed at two commercial planes. That's when an HPD helicopter went to check it out and was grazed by the laser.

Patrol officers were called and were able to find the man responsible.

According to the FAA, there were over 6,200 laser strikes on an aircraft in 2019. It can cause temporary, even permanent, blindness to a pilot.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.

For updates on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlasercrimehouston police departmentairplanewarrant arrests
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LASER
NJ laser tag experience brings your gaming fantasies to life
Need a 3D printer? There's free access to one at the library
Researchers say light can hack into your smart device
Laser light artists set iconic 'We Love Houston' sign aglow
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Show More
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
More TOP STORIES News