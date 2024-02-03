Lasers shined at Houston aircraft at least 63 times in 1 month, FAA says

"It's illegal, so we are reporting it to police," ABC13's SkyEye reporter Tammy Rose said after a green laser pointed right at the chopper. A representative with the FAA say this activity is illegal, and you can get caught.

"It's illegal, so we are reporting it to police," ABC13's SkyEye reporter Tammy Rose said after a green laser pointed right at the chopper. A representative with the FAA say this activity is illegal, and you can get caught.

"It's illegal, so we are reporting it to police," ABC13's SkyEye reporter Tammy Rose said after a green laser pointed right at the chopper. A representative with the FAA say this activity is illegal, and you can get caught.

"It's illegal, so we are reporting it to police," ABC13's SkyEye reporter Tammy Rose said after a green laser pointed right at the chopper. A representative with the FAA say this activity is illegal, and you can get caught.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People shined lasers at aircrafts at least 63 times in Houston just in the month of December. That data comes from the Federal Aviation Administration, which also says these incidents increased nationwide by 41% in 2023.

Three incidents in the greater Houston area show this activity is pretty hard to get away with.

"People, unfortunately, try to bring aircraft down by lasering helicopters and airplanes. It's illegal, so we are reporting it to police and the tower right now. We're trying to get a house number. Yeah, it's serious," ABC13's SkyEye reporter Tammy Rose said.

Back in September 2022, she was covering the morning commute when she spotted a green laser pointed right at the chopper. GPS technology helped the crew nail down the address it was coming from.

On Jan. 30, a Harris County Sheriff's Office surveillance plane pilot reported a strike and was able to lead deputies to the person they believed shined it at the aircraft near Windfern Road and Beltway 8 in northwest Houston.

PREVIOUS STORY: Laser strikes against aircraft including airline planes have surged to a new record, the FAA says

In fact, something similar happened on Feb. 1 when someone pointed a laser at a Department of Public Safety helicopter. The pilot circled the Cypress area and gave deputies the location and description of the suspect.

The arrests in these cases carry a class A misdemeanor charge because lasers can disorient or temporarily blind pilots in the air.

A representative with the FAA says this activity is illegal, and you can get caught.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.