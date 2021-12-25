feel good

9th annual local toy giveaway features assist from former Rockets star

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local toy giveaway features assist from former Rockets star

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With temperatures in the 80s, it did not necessarily feel like Christmas Eve in Houston's Third Ward. So, Santa showed up in a Rolls Royce drop top to spread some holiday cheer.

"They told me it was going to be a warm one," Santa said as he arrived.

With no snow in sight, instead of a sleigh, Santa showed up in a Rolls Royce. The toys soon followed.

The ninth annual She's Happy Foundation toy giveaway surprised children in Cuney Homes with more than 60 bikes and $10,000 worth of toys.

Warren Broadnax, the executive director of the foundation and a former Houston firefighter, said it is important to bless the people who bless She's Happy Hair and its seven locations.

"When you come from humble beginnings like we do, it's important," Broadnax said. "We were once in these situations. We once needed things for Christmas. Our community is who patronizes us."

Among the elves passing out gifts at the community's basketball court was former Rockets star Steve Francis.

"It feels like home coming back and giving back," Francis said.

It also hits home for the three-time All-Star. Earlier this week, Francis opened up about his struggles with mental health and alcohol in a piece titled "A Letter to Young Black Men" published in The Players' Tribune.

"All it takes is to reach one person who can reach another person," Francis said. "I just want them to see me physically and see that it's real."

"I don't think they know the slam dunk champion that we have here, and the staple in the Houston community," Broadnax said of Francis' participation. "So, the fact Steve Francis can come out here and help out, it's bigger than life."

A successful local star and a successful local business, who each take pride in doing good for the neighborhood, made sure Houston kids felt the Christmas spirit as the weather has us feeling another kind of warmth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonchristmas gifttoy drivehouston rocketsgiftschristmaschristmas evesportsgood newsfeel goodtoys
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Houston weightlifter Tiny Meeker sets world record - again!
Turkey Leg Hut puts smiles on families' faces this Christmas Day
Houston's Super Feast sees success thanks to last-minute volunteers
Houston's Super Feast in desperate need of volunteers today
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News