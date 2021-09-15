$1 million bond set for Houston man accused of killing woman he met on dating app

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10939383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shawtyeria Waites was last seen nearly two weeks ago on Chimney Rock Road, and according to activist Quanell X, very little has been done to help find her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged with murder in the death of a woman last seen at his southwest Houston apartment has had his bond set at $1 million.Jordan Potts, 26, appeared in probable cause court in Harris County Wednesday morning after being extradited from Oregon.He was arrested in the city of Gresham, which is located about 20 miles east of Portland, two weeks ago.Potts is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Shawtyeria Waites, who was last seen by a friend after going out for her birthday at an apartment on Chimney Rock Road in southwest Houston.The woman was reported missing in late July, and a search took place for weeks before her body was discovered.According to the Houston Police Department, on Aug. 13, evidence of foul play was found regarding her disappearance.Investigators said Waites was dropped off at the apartment to meet a man, who was later identified as Potts.Police determined Waites was killed inside Potts' apartment and her body was later moved to the trunk of his vehicle.It's possible that Waites met Potts on social media or some sort of dating app, police said.Last month, human remains believed to be those of Waites were found in Brookshire. According to police, the remains were confirmed as hers.It's unknown when Potts is expected back in court.