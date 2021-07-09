road closure

SH-288 southbound lanes finally reopen after months of unexpected closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers, rejoice! Your SH-288 commute should be easier now that two southbound main lanes have finally reopened after three months of being blocked off.

The southbound lanes officially reopened Monday at 5 a.m. after they were unexpectedly closed for "safety purposes" from I-610 to W. Bellfort Avenue after a pavement failure back in April.

SkyEye video from April above SH-288 showed the buckled road, with large cracks through a section of new pavement.



Tolling has also resumed on the express toll lanes of SH-288.

ORIGINAL STORY: SH-288 blocked for 'safety purposes' at I-610 due to pavement failure
SkyEye video shows the damage to SH-288 southbound lanes after an apparent "pavement failure."



