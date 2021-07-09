SH-288 southbound lanes finally reopen after months of unexpected closure

The southbound lanes officially reopened Monday at 5 a.m. after they were unexpectedly closed for "safety purposes" from I-610 to W. Bellfort Avenue after a pavement failure back in April.
SkyEye video from April above SH-288 showed the buckled road, with large cracks through a section of new pavement.
Tolling will resume on 7/12/21 at 5am for the Southbound SH 288 Express Toll Lanes from Southmore Blvd to Beltway 8 Frontage Road. We will reinstate the variable-rate tolling policies that were temporarily suspended on 4/18/21. Stay up to date on https://t.co/8FcslvF7Px #drive288— Drive288 (@drive288) July 7, 2021
Tolling has also resumed on the express toll lanes of SH-288.
