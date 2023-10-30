Police said the passenger, who may have been drunk, pulled the steering wheel, causing the SUV to roll over and crash into a concrete barrier. There were reportedly six children inside the SUV.

3-year-old killed in rollover crash during argument between driver and passenger on SH-288, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old child died after an SUV crashed on SH-288 near Wheeler Avenue during a fight between the driver and a passenger overnight, according to police.

Houston police said the crash happened just before midnight. A woman driving a black Chevy Tahoe was reportedly arguing with a man, who was possibly drunk, in the passenger seat.

Investigators said there were five other children in the car during the crash.

Police said the man grabbed the steering wheel during the fight, which made the SUV roll over and crash into the concrete barrier.

Video from the scene shows the SUV on its side. The front of the vehicle was smashed in.

All of the children and the two adults were taken to the hospital, where the 3-year-old was later pronounced dead.

"Sadly, the 3-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and at this time, we are conducting a scene investigation on exactly what all occurred as far as any speeds' relation," Cmdr. Michael Chaney said. "Our DWI unit is doing a follow up on intoxication, if that is an issue."

HPD said there was a 7-year-old and a 3-month-old in the car. The ages and conditions of the other children were unknown.

ABC13 asked HPD about charges. Police said it's possible the passenger will be charged, but that will be determined as they continue to nail down exactly what happened.

SH-288 was closed for hours as crews investigated the crash. The roadway has since reopened.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.