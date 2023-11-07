Middle school student reportedly dies from brain injury suffered during youth football game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A middle school student died last week after reportedly suffering a brain injury during a Southwest Football League game in Houston.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

Cain Lee was said to have been playing for the Shamrocks weeks ago when he had to be taken to the hospital from an injury and have surgery.

The Southwest Football League said Cain was in a coma until he passed away last week.

"Our hearts go to the family during this unimaginable tragedy," the organization said in a letter to parents.

The Professional Baseball Academy shared on social media that Cain was also a part of its team, adding that he was "a selfless kid who cared more about everyone else and how they did then how he performed."

SFL said teams will be taking a moment of silence before each remaining game of the season in Cain's memory.