HCSO hosts news conference for any victims linked to 23-year-old man accused of 6 sex assault cases

In the wake of a case involving a 23-year-old New Caney person of interest, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez held a press conference on Friday and asked the public to come forward with potential victims of sexual assault.

In the wake of a case involving a 23-year-old New Caney person of interest, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez held a press conference on Friday and asked the public to come forward with potential victims of sexual assault.

In the wake of a case involving a 23-year-old New Caney person of interest, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez held a press conference on Friday and asked the public to come forward with potential victims of sexual assault.

In the wake of a case involving a 23-year-old New Caney person of interest, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez held a press conference on Friday and asked the public to come forward with potential victims of sexual assault.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office hosted a news conference on Friday, asking for any victims of a 23-year-old New Caney man accused in several cases of sexual assault involving minors.

Officials say that Christian Morales was arrested in Montgomery County for an assault on a family member.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office told ABC13 that Morales is under investigation for six assaults in different counties across Texas.

"That is why we're making this public plea because we want to make sure that we bring justice to those individuals, but others that we may not even know about yet. We believe that this has gone over for a while now. And so we want to make sure that we identify who those potential victims and those survivors are," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during Friday's news conference.

"Morales did confess to me about several other victims. I don't have full names yet, and we don't have the technology side of things yet when it comes to this case," HCSO Child Abuse Unit investigator Melody Waits said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

SEE ALSO: Law enforcement looking into person of interest in sex assault cases across several counties