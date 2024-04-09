History in the making: Seven Lakes HS boys and girls' soccer teams advance to state tournament

The Seven Lakes HS boys' soccer team looks to defend their state championship from last year while the girls' team will make their third state appearance in school history.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven Lakes High School has made history!

Seven Lakes became the first school to qualify for the Region III-6A final in both boys and girls' soccer in the same year.

The boys' team looks to defend their state championship in 2023. It will be their third trip to Georgetown in three years.

Unlike the girls' team, the boys' team is deep with returners from the state championship team last year. Senior forward Noa Stacic, senior Aiden Morrison, and junior Kortay Koc lead the way for the Spartans (23-1-2), who have outscored opponents in the playoffs 20-2.

On the other hand, the girls' team will make their third state appearance in school history.

"It's just a credit to the team for their catchability, work ethic, and positivity," Kaitlyn Eidson, head coach of the girls' team, said. "A lot goes into a team being successful. I couldn't be more proud of them for the way they stepped up for themselves and each other."

The girls' team returns to state for the first time since 2012 after beating Jordan in the district final, 2-1, in overtime to advance to state.

"I'm just amazed and impressed," senior midfielder Wagoner Towsen said. "I would have never thought this would happen this year. Our hearts, our chemistry, and the way we improved throughout the season. Everyone deserves this 100 percent."

Junior midfielder Maria Castro scored the game-winner over Jordan in overtime to send Seven Lakes to state.

"I'm feeling so excited. It's my first year on varsity, and to not only make it to the playoffs but to score and go to state, it's the most exciting feeling in the world," Castro said.

The Spartans head to state with a 20-3-5 record. Coach Eidson says the team was filled with new faces at the beginning of the year, watching the chemistry build as the season went along.

"They just kept pushing, listening to instructions, and working with each other to get to where we are right now," Eison told ABC13.

The Seven Lakes girls' team opens state play against Prosper (24-2-2) on Friday at noon.

The Spartan boys' team opens state play on Friday at 5 p.m. against Duncanville at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.