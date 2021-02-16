3 adults and 4 kids transported after carbon monoxide poisoning in Plum Grove

PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters said at least seven people were hospitalized Tuesday due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Plum Grove.
The Plum Grove Volunteer Fire Department said around 1:30 p.m., crews responded to a call of multiple occupants in a home unresponsive due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Once on scene, crews said they found three adults and four kids in the home. The victims were removed from the residence and taken to a hospital. Two of the victims were said to be in critical condition.
According to the fire department, the cause of the poisoning was determined to be charcoal and propane grills burning inside the residence.
"Please do not start any type of fires inside your residence as this is extremely dangerous and could result in death, or serious illness," the department wrote on its Facebook.
