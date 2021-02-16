3 adults and 4 kids transported after carbon monoxide poisoning in Plum Grove

PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters said at least seven people were hospitalized Tuesday due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Plum Grove.

The Plum Grove Volunteer Fire Department said around 1:30 p.m., crews responded to a call of multiple occupants in a home unresponsive due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

SEE ALSO: Woman and 8-year-old girl die of carbon monoxide poisoning at home in southwest Houston

Once on scene, crews said they found three adults and four kids in the home. The victims were removed from the residence and taken to a hospital. Two of the victims were said to be in critical condition.

SEE ALSO: Woman who lost 5 family members to carbon monoxide giving away free detectors

According to the fire department, the cause of the poisoning was determined to be charcoal and propane grills burning inside the residence.

SEE ALSO: Tips to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning

"Please do not start any type of fires inside your residence as this is extremely dangerous and could result in death, or serious illness," the department wrote on its Facebook.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new caneypoisonwinter stormcarbon monoxidechemicalssnowwinterwinter weatherfreeze
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some CenterPoint customers could be without power for days
Houston and other area cities experiencing low water pressure
Winter storm paralyzing Texas is far from over
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
Galveston County seeks truck to hold up to 50 bodies amid winter storm
Houston airports slowly opening as winter weather continues
Shell and ExxonMobil shut down SE Texas plants
Show More
Can't get through to Pasadena PD? Here's why
Houston restaurants open despite winter storm
Abbott calls for ERCOT 'emergency item' in wake of power crisis
Crooks and scammers preying on homes without power, officials say
Woman left with nowhere to go after pipes burst in her home
More TOP STORIES News