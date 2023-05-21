Houston police investigating latent self-defense shooting in Midtown parking garage

According to police, the victim who was found dead by officers reportedly tried to open a man's driver side door, who fired a weapon at him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed in a busy Midtown parking garage on Saturday afternoon in what police believe may have been an act of self-defense.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Louisiana Street near Elgin around 3 p.m. When they arrived, a man, said to be in his 30s, was found dead, according to HPD Det. Sarin Chettry.

Chettry said surveillance footage shows the man in his thirties attempting to open the suspected shooter's driver side door while he was sitting in the seat, causing him to open fire.

Police were able to locate a knife near the victim's body but said it was too soon to confirm if it was his, if he brandished it, or if it was visible during the incident.

It doesn't appear that there was any physical or verbal dispute between the men prior to the shooting, Chettry said.

Legal analyst Steve Shellist told ABC13 involvement and visibility of the knife would likely impact their decision.

"It's not black and white in Texas," Shellist said.

Still, Shellist said he believes this will likely be considered a case of self-defense because the shooting victim opened the car door.

Chettry said police did not know the victim's motive for opening the car door.

According to officials, the case will be referred to a grand jury.

