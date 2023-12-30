Police searching for man who shot on-duty security guard at apartment complex in Houston's East End

Houston police say they're searching for a gunman who shot a security guard in Houston's East End overnight.

Houston police say they're searching for a gunman who shot a security guard in Houston's East End overnight.

Houston police say they're searching for a gunman who shot a security guard in Houston's East End overnight.

Houston police say they're searching for a gunman who shot a security guard in Houston's East End overnight.

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Houston police say they're searching for a gunman who shot a security guard in Houston's East End overnight.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Hussion Street, police said.

Authorities said a security guard in his mid-30s who works for the apartment complex was in the parking lot when an argument started.

Then, police said, the suspect shot the security guard several times in the torso and arm, leaving him in critical condition.

Officers don't know if the suspect was hit but believe he may have been injured during the shootout. According to officials, police have been checking hospitals to see if the suspected shooter is being treated.

Police say they're currently investigating potential suspects and plan to speak to residents of the apartments.