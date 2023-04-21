Adults-only swim club El Segundo Swim Club in Second Ward makes a splash with 2023 opening date

Dive into Houston's highly anticipated pool bar now open near downtown

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's favorite ways to beat the summer heat returns for 2023 with an enhanced offering to keep the party going.

Second Ward pool bar El Segundo Swim Club opens for the season on Saturday, April 29. Located in the Second Ward at 5180 Avenue L, El Segundo is owner Matthew Healey's option for adults who lack regular access to a pool (21-plus only). The 15,000-square-foot venue features a 1,400-square-foot pool as well as hammocks, lounge chairs, and a changing area.

To access the facility, customers simply purchase a day pass via the Tock reservation platform. Priced at $35 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday, admission includes towels and sunscreen.

