man killed

HPD seeks person of interest after man shot and killed in Westchase-area parking lot

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD seeks person of interest after man fatally shot in Westchase area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a person of interest after a man was fatally shot in the Westchase area last week.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a shopping strip located at 2339 South Kirkwood Road around 10:40 p.m. on May 5.

At the scene, police found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Gregory Scott, with gunshot wounds.



A friend drove Scott to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said an unknown suspect fled the scene before anyone could see who it was.

However, HPD said surveillance cameras captured a man in the area of the shooting. He isn't charged, but investigators say they want to speak with him regarding his involvement in the incident.



He is described as a Black man in his mid-20s.

The clear surveillance photos released by HPD show that he was wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and red shoes at the time of the shooting. He was last seen in a 2018 black Infinity SUV.

Police said the motive and what exactly led up to the deadly shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information in the case or on the identity of the person of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentfatal shootingshots firedgun violenceshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Judge sets $750,000 bond for teen accused in deputy's murder
Man with cane shot to death after trying to fend off teens, HPD says
Man's body found in SE Houston near Highway 90, according to HPD
Gunmen stole homeless man's shoes after killing him, HPD says
TOP STORIES
1 person dead in East Freeway crash at Mercury, HPD says
49-year-old with walking cane identified in fatal encounter with teens
Who could benefit if $10K in student loan debt/borrower is canceled
1 dead in Brookshire shooting, family says; Gunman remains at large
Deputies looking for man accused of stabbing wife to death
Houston man seen in viral tiger video sentenced to 18 years for murder
Tim Hortons breaks ground on first Texas store in this Houston suburb
Show More
Ozone Pollution Watch for Wednesday
Vanessa Guillén could soon have Houston post office named after her
Judge sets $750,000 bond for teen accused in deputy's murder
Man charged with killing mother at sea to seize family fortune
NASA researchers want to send nudes into space
More TOP STORIES News