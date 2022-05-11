HPD seeks person of interest after man shot and killed in Westchase-area parking lot

Westside officers are on a shooting at 2300 S Kirkwood. One victim was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 6, 2022

WANTED: This man is sought for questioning in the May 5 fatal shooting of a man at 2339 S. Kirkwood Rd.



He was last seen in a black Infinity SUV.



Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS with info.



Details at https://t.co/bwo2ukO8YS#HouNews pic.twitter.com/RUd8z3rm4l — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a person of interest after a man was fatally shot in the Westchase area last week.Officers responded to a shooting call at a shopping strip located at 2339 South Kirkwood Road around 10:40 p.m. on May 5.At the scene, police found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Gregory Scott, with gunshot wounds.A friend drove Scott to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.Police said an unknown suspect fled the scene before anyone could see who it was.However, HPD said surveillance cameras captured a man in the area of the shooting. He isn't charged, but investigators say they want to speak with him regarding his involvement in the incident.He is described as a Black man in his mid-20s.The clear surveillance photos released by HPD show that he was wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and red shoes at the time of the shooting. He was last seen in a 2018 black Infinity SUV.Police said the motive and what exactly led up to the deadly shooting is unknown.Anyone with information in the case or on the identity of the person of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.