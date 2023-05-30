Former Harris County assistant DA Sean Teare lays out promises in election fight with ex-boss

Sean Teare, who served as the chief vehicular crimes prosecutor under Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, enters race to unseat his former boss.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News reported on the backlog in Harris County criminal courts, as well as the county's overcrowded jail. ABC13 Investigates searched for why some inmates are waiting more than half a year behind bars, nearly six times longer than the national average, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

They are all serious issues facing our community.

Now, a well-known former prosecutor says he can fix the problems.

Sean Teare announced ONLY ON ABC13 that he's officially running for Harris County District Attorney in 2024.

It's no big secret Teare wants his former boss' job.

Teare has hinted at it since his controversial departure from the district attorney's office in February, after more than 11 years as a prosecutor. But now, for the first time, Teare outlines his priorities and what he says must change in Harris County.

"She's failing at this job," Teare said of current District Attorney Kim Ogg.

