Houston man convicted for $3M kickback scheme 4 months after getting out of prison for wire fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 47-year-old man was sentenced to federal prison for insurance fraud, four months after getting out of prison for wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Scott Jackson Davis pleaded guilty on May 26, 2022.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Davis to 8.5 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. The court also ordered him to pay restitution, totaling in $3,002,655.13.

He had been out of prison just over four months when he began to scheme again.

David was reportedly on supervised release for another wire fraud conviction when he began submitting the fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications.

At the hearing, the judge noted Davis presented a danger to the community.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in 2020, Davis received $3.3 million in PPP funds through three fraudulent loan applications submitted to multiple financial institutions.

Officials said Davis fabricated ownership of three businesses and claimed to staff employees and had large payroll.

"The businesses actually had few, if any, employees and little to no payroll if it existed at all. Davis used forged IRS documentation to corroborate the vastly inflated business expenses," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Davis reportedly lied on the loan applications, saying he had never been convicted of a felony despite the fact that he is a prior felon who was on supervised release for an unrelated 2017 wire fraud conviction.

Officals said he spent millions of dollars of the money approved through the loans to get private jet travel, real estate, jewelry, guns and luxury vehicles.

The attorney's office said Davis will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.