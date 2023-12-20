Liberty County developer facing lawsuit accusing it of preying on Hispanic homebuyers

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Liberty County developer is accused of using predatory loans and false statements to target Hispanic borrowers.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against Colony Ridge, claiming the Houston-area developer operated an illegal land sales scheme and defrauded Hispanic borrowers through TikTok.
The developer of the subdivisions that cover about 33,000 acres of land about 30 miles north of Houston allegedly used Spanish videos to target prospective Latino buyers. It markets these subdivisions using the names "Terrenos Houston" and "Terrenos Santa Fe."
Once a person visited the property, Colony Ridge allegedly used high-pressure sales tactics, required minimal down payments, and extended loans without assessing a buyer's ability to repay or verify their gross income.
The DOJ said the homes ended up having poor water, sewer, and electrical infrastructure, and payment plans were hard to keep up with. In some cases, interest rates were nearly 13%.
Colony Ridge set out to exploit something as old as America: An immigrant's dream of owning a homeU.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani
Once a buyer fell behind on payments, the company bought the land again and repeated the process - sometimes multiple times with the same piece of property, federal authorities described at a Wednesday news conference.
An investigation found roughly 30% of Colony Ridge's lots were being foreclosed within three years of purchase. It accounted for 92% of all foreclosures in Liberty County between 2017 and 2022.
Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Colony Ridge:
"Colony Ridge set out to exploit something as old as America: An immigrant's dream of owning a home," Alamdar S. Hamdani, the U.S. Attorney for the Houston district, said. "As alleged in the complaint, Colony Ridge's exploitative practice began with misleading advertisements on platforms like TikTok and often ended with families facing economic ruin. No home - and shattered dreams."
Colony Ridge's chief executive, John Harris, said Wednesday he was "blindsided" by the lawsuit, which he called "baseless and both outrageous and inflammatory."
"Our business thrives off customer referrals because landowners are happy and able to experience the American Dream of owning property," Harris said in a statement distributed by a spokesman. "We loan to those who have no opportunity to get a loan from anyone else and we are proud of the relationship we have developed with customers. We look forward to telling the true story of Colony Ridge."
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.