Dave Ward says everything 'came to a standstill' during Apollo 11

Dave had been to several of the Apollo launches before, but for Apollo 11, the extensive ABC network coverage pre-empted his trip to Florida.
From the newsroom, Dave watched the developments on TV.
Looking back, he says it was all consuming.
"Everybody was glued to TV sets all around the world," Dave said. "I mean, this was a worldwide event and everything else just came to a standstill."
