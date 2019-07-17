moon landing 50th

Dave Ward says everything 'came to a standstill' during Apollo 11

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Apollo 11 launched on this day 50 years ago, our colleague Dave Ward was at ABC13.

Dave had been to several of the Apollo launches before, but for Apollo 11, the extensive ABC network coverage pre-empted his trip to Florida.

From the newsroom, Dave watched the developments on TV.

SEE ALSO: Neil Armstrong's famous "one small step" quote explained

Looking back, he says it was all consuming.

"Everybody was glued to TV sets all around the world," Dave said. "I mean, this was a worldwide event and everything else just came to a standstill."

WATCH: NASA takes a look back at Apollo 11's launch day

NASA takes a look back at Apollo 11's launch day



