face mask

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order prohibiting government entities from mandating masks

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Abbott responds to criticism over mask mandate

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas, including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials, from requiring or mandating mask wearing.

Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4, according to the order. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. on May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the executive order could be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, according to a release from Abbott's office.

Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate in March. Since then, the decision to require masks or not has been left up to individual businesses and public entities.

"Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility," said Abbott at the time. "It's just that now state mandates are no longer needed."

WATCH: No more masks in Texas, but it comes with responsibility, Abbott says
EMBED More News Videos

Texans will no longer be required to wear a mask, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday, March 2, but he said it comes with "personal responsibility." Hit play to hear his explanation.



The CDC has continued to recommend mask usage, but officials have eased that guidance for any fully vaccinated people. According to public data, about 32% of the population of Texas is considered fully vaccinated.

"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," said Abbott. "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."

Exempt from the executive order are state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.

In Harris County, the COVID-19 threat level had remained at the highest level -- severe -- until an announcement by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Tuesday afternoon. During that press conference, among other issues addressed, Hidalgo specifically mentioned that masks will continue to be required in public buildings. It's not clear if Hidalgo was aware of the executive order, which was released at the same time as her announcement.

WATCH: Harris Co. Judge on lifting mandate: 'We're smarter than this'
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 spoke with Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday afternoon to address concerns surrounding his most recent mask order which stated Texans do not have to wear a face covering in public places, and businesses can reopen to 100% capacity. Here's what Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo had to say moments after.



The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19texas politicsface masktexas news
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season: CDC
Man accused of stabbing restaurant manager over face mask arrested
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News