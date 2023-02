Extra police at Quail Valley Middle School in Fort Bend ISD after school shooting threat

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Extra police are at Quail Valley Middle School in Fort Bend ISD on Friday after a shooting threat.

The district said there was no evidence to suggest it was a credible threat to student or staff safety, but wanted to take precautions anyway.

"Our campus will be supported with additional officers today out of an abundance of caution," a statement from Fort Bend ISD said.

The district did not provide further details on the school shooting threat.