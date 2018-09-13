School sex scandals on the rise in the Houston area

Recently, the Houston area has seen an increase in the number of sex scandals between school employees and students.

Hannah Siboyeh, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and improper relationship with a student.

Siboyeh allegedly admitted to having sex with a former Labay Middle School student in July 2017 and even claims she loved the teen with "all her heart."

Bradley Reynolds, a 39-year-old former Houston ISD teacher, is facing felony charges of indecency with a child and improper relationship with a student, after a 10-year-old girl came forward to her mother, claiming the man inappropriately touched her at school for approximately two months.

Kirstin Pike, a former Dickinson High School teacher and coach has turned herself in to authorities after she reportedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Authorities say Pike was charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student following the allegations.

Whitney Anne Laidlaw, a Spring Branch ISD teacher, has been arrested and placed on leave after she allegedly touched a 14-year-old female student inappropriately more than once and sent the girl sexually explicit messages.

Michelle Schiffer, a former Cypress Springs High School teacher, has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison after being accused of having sex and smoking marijuana with an underage male student.
