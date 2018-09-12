Former Dickinson ISD teacher accused of having sex with student inside classroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Dickinson High School teacher and coach has turned herself in to authorities after she reportedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Authorities say 28-year-old Kirstin Pike was charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student following the allegations.

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, the former 10th grade teacher engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old student in September of 2016.

The student allegedly told investigators that he had sexual intercourse with Pike inside a classroom at Dickinson High School. The teen also told authorities that he informed four friends about the incident after it occurred.

Pike was arrested on Friday, and bonded out on Monday. She's expected back in court on Nov. 20.

Dickinson ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

A former Dickinson High School female teacher turned herself in to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Sep. 7 for allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student in 2016.

The teacher was employed by Dickinson ISD from August 2015 to June 2018 as a teacher and coach at Dickinson High School. Dickinson ISD was just made aware of the allegations earlier this month.

The district immediately forwarded the information to CPS and law enforcement and is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacher arrestedimproper relationship with studentdickinsonhigh school
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Conroe priest accused of molesting 2 children
Officials identify mystery woman found dead in recycling bin
9 kids, 5 adults taken to hospitals after gas leak near schools
Decreasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico but rain still likely
FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Heavy downpours continue near coast
More rain as Flash Flood Warning issued for coastal cities
"Monster" Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas
Cajun Navy captain from Sugar Land headed to Hurr. Florence
Show More
Driver tries to run over people in Citycentre parking garage
Heavy rain could impact Houston road construction projects
Oscar De La Hoya says he's running for president in 2020
Pope summons bishops for sex abuse prevention summit
What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree
More News