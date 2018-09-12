Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student

A former Dickinson High School teacher and coach has turned herself in to authorities after she reportedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student.Authorities say 28-year-old Kirstin Pike was charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student following the allegations.According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, the former 10th grade teacher engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old student in September of 2016.The student allegedly told investigators that he had sexual intercourse with Pike inside a classroom at Dickinson High School. The teen also told authorities that he informed four friends about the incident after it occurred.Pike was arrested on Friday, and bonded out on Monday. She's expected back in court on Nov. 20.