Former Cypress Springs HS teacher pleaded guilty after accusations of sex and smoking pot with underage student

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Cypress Springs High School teacher has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison after being accused of having sex and smoking marijuana with an underage male student.

In November 2017, Michelle Schiffer was charged with improper relationship with a student and sex assault of a child aged 14-17.

Court documents stated Schiffer admitted to the relationship after another student informed school officials of the alleged sex. Investigators said the incident took place in July last year.

The tipster also told authorities the victim was a 15-year-old at the time.

Schiffer pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday.

Following her arrest, Schiffer was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave.
