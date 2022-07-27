School safety seminar draws hundreds of educators in Fort Bend County

Hundreds of Fort Bend County educators were on hand for a daylong seminar on school safety, led by U.S. Secret Service agents.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of educators from across Fort Bend County converged at the Stafford Center for a day of school safety training and discussion. Billed as "A day with the Secret Service," it's a school series of safety seminars hosted by Lamar Consolidated ISD and Stafford ISD.

The event was open to administrators and teachers from schools throughout the Fort Bend County area.

"We want to make sure our parents and our community at Fort Bend County know that the safety of our students is paramount and there's nothing we're not willing to do to make sure our kids are safe," said Dr. Roosevelt Nivens, the superintendent at Lamar Consolidated ISD.

Nivens and Dr. Robert Bostic, the superintendent of Stafford ISD, hosted the first such public safety symposium in 2018.

This year's symposium was well in the works after the tragic shooting in Uvalde. The superintendents say the event is designed to go beyond the standard training all teachers and administrators go through every year.

"We need to make sure we train all the people in the boat. We need to make sure everybody gets it who's out in the school community, so it becomes common language," Bostic said, whose brother, a retired Secret Service agent, was among the speakers. "The culture that says if we see something, say something. When we talk to the families out there, we know it's a burden. Some of these issues require more dollars. Dollars we don't have yet."

