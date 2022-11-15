Houston ISD Police Department launches new crime reporting tool

The Houston ISD Police Department launched a new tool to keep children safe where students, families and stakeholder can report crime.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District launched a new tool to keep students safe.

The district's police department said the Axon Citizen for Communities portal is how you should report threats or criminal activity on any campus.

Students, families, and stakeholders can upload videos, pictures or even documents.

All you do is go to the portal on the homepage of the district's police department. That will take you to a secure page where you can submit the details.

This is not an anonymous tip. If you want to stay anonymous, go to the "See Something Say Something application."

However, the anonymous tip does not allow you to submit evidence.

Although, when using the portal, users must provide the HISD Police Department with their contact information, including their name, birth date, address, and phone number.

The HISD Police Department may use the information for a variety of purposes, such as contacting the reporting citizen to answer any follow-up questions about the submission, or to establish the veracity of the submission.

Any item they provide will remain property of HISD.

Community members are also encouraged to call the HISD Police Department 24-hour hotline at 713-892-7777.