Closing roads along Bissonnet Street track saves money and stops crime, HPD says

Since streets along the Bissonnet track were closed in an attempt to stop the rampant prostitution, Houston police says there has been a significant drop in crime in the area.

Since streets along the Bissonnet track were closed in an attempt to stop the rampant prostitution, Houston police says there has been a significant drop in crime in the area.

Since streets along the Bissonnet track were closed in an attempt to stop the rampant prostitution, Houston police says there has been a significant drop in crime in the area.

Since streets along the Bissonnet track were closed in an attempt to stop the rampant prostitution, Houston police says there has been a significant drop in crime in the area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since roads along the Bissonnet track were closed in an attempt to stop the rampant prostitution, the Houston Police Department says there has been a significant drop in crime in the area.

Six metal gates were installed on Centre Parkway, Sugar Branch Drive, Alberene Drive, and Plainfield Street that block access from the Southwest Freeway to Bissonnet. The gates are closed daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Prior to the permanent gates being installed, Houston police were setting up and removing temporary barricades daily, which cost the department $60,000 a month in overtime, according to leaders.

HPD Westside Commander Reece Hardy said they noticed the problem stopped when they closed down the loop that allowed Johns' to pick up prostitutes.

The westside division approached Pct. 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones in late 2023 to put in permanent gates. Their team designed, constructed and funded the gates that were fully installed in February.

In addition to no longer spending the money for overtime to set up the barricades, Hardy said they have seen a 22% decrease in violent crime in the area since closing the streets.

"The streets outside our doors were filled with activities that no community should have to accept as normal, but (on Friday), I am here to share the story of a change," Remi Ellison, the owner of WOW African Hair Braiding, said.

Ellison called it a "remarkable shift" and said her customers no longer have to hurry from their cars into her salon.

Numerous leaders at the state, city, county and local level came together Friday to celebrate their success, including Councilman Edward Pollard, who said shutting down the Bissonnet track became a priority of his.

"It all started with a letter that I received from a third grader from Betty Best Elementary behind me," Pollard said Friday. "The letter basically stated that when she goes to and from school she sees prostitutes everywhere. She's asking me as her elected representative, 'Do you see what's going on here? Do you care?' When you get a letter like that from a third grader, it makes you want to do something."

Since the street closures, Hardy said they have found that prostitution has moved to other parts of the city and the state. He said it is not to the degree of severity it was on Bissonnet Street.

"They've created merchandise now that says 'Re-open Bissonnet,'" Hardy explained. "They put it on hats and t shirts and all sorts of stuff, and so some of our partner agencies around the state have been picking up traffickers who are wearing this paraphernalia."

He said they are exploring options to stop the pockets of prostitution that have popped up elsewhere in Houston. The solution may not look the same as the solution on Bissonnet. He said the gates worked because there were no residences that were affected by the street closures.

"I know my fellow commanders are looking at some outside the box and environmental design type strategies to tackle their areas," Hardy said.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.