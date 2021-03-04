Several students injured in Cy-Fair ISD school bus crash in NW Harris Co., district says

The crash reportedly happened at West Road and Barker Cypress in northwest Harris County.
According to Cy-Fair ISD, several students are being treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
SkyEye video above the scene shows the school bus on its side.
Cy-Fair ISD provided the following statement:
"We have just learned of a bus accident near Barker Cypress/West Rd. CFPD and EMS are on the scene. Several students are being evaluated and treated for minor injuries."
