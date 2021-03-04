school bus accident

Several students injured in Cy-Fair ISD school bus crash in NW Harris Co., district says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cy-Fair Independent School District bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning, leaving multiple students with minor injuries, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

The crash reportedly happened at West Road and Barker Cypress in northwest Harris County.

According to Cy-Fair ISD, several students are being treated for minor injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

The raw video from the scene shows the bus on its side. Amazingly, no major injuries were reported in the Thursday morning crash.



The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

SkyEye video above the scene shows the school bus on its side.

Cy-Fair ISD provided the following statement:

"We have just learned of a bus accident near Barker Cypress/West Rd. CFPD and EMS are on the scene. Several students are being evaluated and treated for minor injuries."

This is a developing story, come back to this post for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressschool bus accidentschool busharris county sheriffs officeaccidentcy fair isdcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
Girl tried to catch school bus when she was hit, police say
School bus carrying 22 kids crashes, driver and 7-year-old killed
1 dead in crash involving Waller ISD school bus
Conroe ISD school bus hit by driver in chain-reaction crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby accidentally shot by officer in deadly shooting, HPD says
Woman grazed in Eastex Freeway road rage shooting
More sunshine Thursday, rain chance returns Friday
Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol
2 ramps being torn down this weekend could cause major backups
ABC13 job fair to highlight positions in Lake Jackson area
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
Show More
Texas A&M engineering dean sole finalist for president
Lawmaker asks Pelosi to investigate 'tainted' food allegedly harming National Guard members
Wi-Fi 6 is coming to a home near you
CEO of ERCOT 'terminated' in aftermath of winter storm
Have questions about TX ending COVID-19 mandates?
More TOP STORIES News