Several students injured in Cy-Fair ISD school bus crash in NW Harris Co., district says

The raw video from the scene shows the bus on its side. Amazingly, no major injuries were reported in the Thursday morning crash.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cy-Fair Independent School District bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning, leaving multiple students with minor injuries, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.The crash reportedly happened at West Road and Barker Cypress in northwest Harris County.According to Cy-Fair ISD, several students are being treated for minor injuries.The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.SkyEye video above the scene shows the school bus on its side.