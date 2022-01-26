school bus accident

School bus crash on I-10 inbound at Mercury cleared after causing delays for morning commute

School bus crash on I-10 inbound at Mercury causing backups

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a school bus on the I-10 East Freeway inbound at Mercury caused delays for drivers Wednesday morning.

Houston police responded to the crash around 7 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where a small school bus from Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory High School could be seen stopped in the middle of the freeway. Three other cars also appeared to be involved.

There was very little visible damage to the school bus.

Police initially blocked two right inbound lanes and the shoulder. The crash cleared just after 8:30 a.m.

It was unclear if there were any injuries reported, though there were no ambulances seen at the crash.

SkyEye crews saw students get out of the bus and leave the area.
