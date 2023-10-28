Scheduled power outages will affect Conroe neighborhoods Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

CONROE, Texas -- Portions of Conroe residents will experience planned power outages between Oct. 30-Nov. 5, a result of electric provider Entergy performing reliability upgrades along Longmire Road and Hwy. 105 from 1-45 to Dame Site Road, according to an Oct. 27 news release.

According to the news release, the outages will begin around 8 p.m. at night and could last up to eight hours.

On Halloween, Oct. 31, the planned outages will begin around 10 p.m. due to the festivities.

The outages will happen in stages so residents are only impacted once between Oct. 30-Nov. 5, according to the news release.

View the planned outage map for each night below. This map is a rough estimate of the planned outage boundaries.

"The Conroe area is experiencing tremendous economic development, and these upgrades will improve reliability and ensure the community has the necessary capacity to support the growth we're seeing," said Latisha Thomas, Entergy Texas customer service manager, via news release.

Keep up with Entergy power outages using its outage map at www.etrviewoutage.com.

