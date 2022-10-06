The Savannah Bananas are bringing circus-style baseball to Sugar Land Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- The circus-style baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, announced their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour schedule Tuesday and will be making a stop at Sugar Land's Constellation Field, home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The company, which was launched in 2016, is not an average baseball team. They bring a different take on the sport by not only playing baseball but also being the entertainment, only they don't play by the rules.

The team plays under their own rules of 'Banana Ball.' The game will go on for two hours, tiebreakers are broken through a one-on-one showdown, if a fan catches a foul ball, it will be an out and more.

The Savannah Bananas will be playing the Party Animals during their game at Constellation Field - a team created by the Savannah Bananas to compete at a high level while also participating in the circus-style presentation.

The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals rosters are filled out by professional independent players. In 2022, former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick, along with fellow former Major Leaguers Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomes, Bill Lee and Johnny Bench, all joined the tour.

Attendees may see players perform fully, choreographed country line dances in celebration of making the team, making a score from watching post-game interviews of players, potentially being interviewed while taking an ice bath.

"The Savannah Bananas have established themselves as a premiere baseball entertainment product and it's been exciting to watch their progress over the years," Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm said .

The event is scheduled for March 17, 2023, before the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' spring training begins. Fans interested in attending the game can join a priority list for announcements on ticket pre-sale dates.

