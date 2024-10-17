Georgia vs. Texas preview: Can the Longhorns hold up?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The big game in college football this weekend will be a showdown in the Lone Star State.

The top-five matchup in Austin features Texas versus Georgia. The Bulldogs are coming down to try to upset the top-ranked Longhorns.

ESPN SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb talked with Eyewitness News about the game.

Stinchcomb said Georgia's team will try to start fast offensively while using their defense to force a slow start for Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense.

"If Georgia's going to contend, that passing game is going to have to be a winner for them," he said.

Turnovers and takeaways won't hurt either.

"For Texas, can they hold up?" he asked. "This will be the best passing attack that they've seen."

The Longhorns come into Saturday's game off a 35-3 win against Oklahoma in the Red River.

Georgia's only loss so far in the season was against Alabama. Texas is favored by five points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on ABC13. ESPN Game Day will also be live from Austin that morning.

