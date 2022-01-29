baseball

Digging into the process of rebranding from Sugar Land Skeeters to Space Cowboys

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Last week, ABC13 reported the Sugar Land Skeeters, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, planned to rebrand as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Our Adam Winker will be at Constellation Field in Sugar Land Saturday for the reveal of the team's rebranding.

The video above is from a previous report.

We've dug into the process of a Minor League Baseball rebrand and what makes it successful.

Back when the Skeeters launched in 2012, Brandiose - a sports branding firm that specializes in minor league baseball - designed the logo. ABC13 has learned, via multiple sources, Brandiose was not asked to play a role in designing the Space Cowboys imaging.

SEE ALSO: Astros to rename Sugar Land team from Skeeters to Space Cowboys, sources tell ABC13

Casey White, the co-founder of Brandiose, explained the process of coming up with a new name and logo. He and his partner, Jason, are responsible for brands/rebrands of more than 100 teams - including the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Green Bay Boo Yah, and the Jamestown Tarp Skunks.

So, is it true: the more ridiculous the better?

"We've found that there's really no bottom for how crazy and wild the names can get," Casey admitted. "In fact, the wilder they get - the better they seem to do. But while we are trying to stir the pot and get people noticed, we want to make sure every name has a real connection to that place."

White said he has no animosity towards the Skeeters for ditching the brand and logo he designed.

"We love all of our brands that we've done - but it's OK if a new owner doesn't feel like it fits anymore for their style," White explained. "We don't take it personally. I think the name is a cool name, and the brand is cool. With Space Cowboys, they're experimenting - pushing the edges."

