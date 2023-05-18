Francisco Oropeza has been behind bars for about two weeks on a $7.5 million bond. On Thursday, he goes before a judge for the first time.

Man accused of killing 5 of his neighbors in San Jacinto County to go before a judge Thursday

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- We are expecting our first look in court on Thursday of the man accused of killing five of his neighbors in San Jacinto County.

Francisco Oropeza was arrested May 2 after a massive manhunt. The 38-year-old has been behind bars for about two weeks on a $7.5 million bond.

He is charged with five counts of first-degree murder, one charge for each victim he is accused of gunning down during a mass shooting.

It all started when investigators say Oropeza was asked by one of his neighbors to stop shooting his gun. That's when the suspect allegedly went into his neighbor's home, started shooting, and went on the run.

He was eventually found days later hiding inside a home in Cut and Shoot, a city in eastern Montgomery County.

Two other arrests followed after Oropeza's. One of those is the suspect's domestic partner, Divimara Lamar Nava. She was charged with hindering apprehension of a felon, and according to the district attorney, she was at the scene when Oropeza was arrested and is accused of helping him this week.

Domingo Castilla, one of the suspect's friends, was also arrested on a possession of marijuana charge. He is suspected of helping Oropeza flee the neighborhood where the crime took place and was later charged with alien in possession of a firearm.

After Oropeza was arrested, we asked the district attorney why he was not charged with capital murder. His response is that they're not rushing the case and are taking their time to gather the appropriate evidence.

It's likely the charges may be upgraded, considering some of the aggravating factors such as the number of victims involved in the case and the fact that a child was killed.

Two women, a mother and her 3rd grade son, and an 18-year-old man were all killed on April 29.

Oropeza is expected in court at 8:30 a.m.

