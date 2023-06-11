Residents react as SFPD investigation continues into Mission District shooting that injured 9

The investigation continues into Friday night's shooting in San Francisco that left nine people injured in the Mission District.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The investigation continues this weekend into Friday night's shooting in San Francisco that left nine people injured in the Mission District.

"At this time we can confirm that there were nine victims who were struck by gun fire. They are also expected to survive," said Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya on Friday night at the scene. She is a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department.

There was extra police on scene in the neighborhood on Saturday.

Residents says a block party brought out big crowds to the intersection 24th and Treat streets. Then around 9 p.m., there were reports of gun shots.

"We heard a lot of gun shots. And then, we saw a lot of police cars roll down the street. Probably about 25," explains Iswari Espana, who has lived in the neighborhood for the past 20 years.

He says he is relieved that no one was killed. He admits, there is a sense of uncertainty as he walked around on Saturday. But he insists, that the neighborhood is safe.

"The neighborhood has been really peaceful. We haven't had anything like that happen in a long time, so it was just interesting to hear something like that," he says.

Police identified the nine victims ranging in age from 23 to 35-years-old - most of them men.

Mayor London Breed says there needs to be accountability.

"Nine people. That's a lot, of course. And I think that, you know, what we are seeing in San Francisco when we look at our data, a lot of the violent crime, we have seen the numbers decline considerably. And so this is definitely heartbreaking and challenging not just for the Mission the community but our city as a whole," say Breed.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott also responded via Twitter on Saturday writing:

"This kind of violence on our streets is unacceptable. People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence. Investigators are working diligently, and we will have a visible police presence in the community where this occurred."

Bay Area congresswoman Nancy Pelosi wrote:

"San Franciscans are praying for those wounded in last night's horrific shooting in the Mission & their loved ones.



Thanks to our first responders & medical professionals, no lives were lost.



The investigation continues, but we know this: we must end the scourge of gun violence."

Andy Lambert came out to watch live music in the Mission on Saturday afternoon. He isn't worried about safety concerns in San Francisco. But he is concerned about shootings across the nation.

"It's not something that's unique to a certain pocket of the country. It's just everywhere. It's very concerning," says Lambert.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.

