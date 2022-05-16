salvation army

Men's shelter where Josue Flores' murderer lived to be repurposed, Salvation Army says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Northside residents upset with Salvation Army plans to reopen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Salvation Army Greater Houston Area Command said it is working to repurpose an old site on North Main, but residents in the area expressed they do not want the organization serving in their community.

"The overwhelming complaint or concern is that we're reopening a shelter. That seems to be a little confusing, although we've made it quite clear that we're not sheltering anyone overnight or providing free food at this facility," said Tom Forney, the board chairman for the nonprofit.

The site is home to a former men's shelter that operated for more than 40 years. Back in 2018, the shelter was shut down after surveillance video showed the convicted murderer Andre Jackson walk into the building moments after brutally stabbing 11-year-old Josue Flores.

SEE RELATED STORY: Salvation Army says it won't reopen men's shelter on N. Main after murderer seen walking in

Neighbors said the shelter brought crime into their streets. That specific incident took place in May 2016.

WATCH: Andre Jackson screams "Oh, God!" as he's convicted
EMBED More News Videos

Josue Flores' family now has closure six years after the 11-year-old was stabbed to death. Andre Jackson, the man on trial for the boy's murder, learned his fate with a visible outburst in court.



SEE RELATED STORY: Andre Jackson faces 5 years to life in prison after conviction in 11-year-old Josue Flores' murder

"That really did hurt me because I wouldn't want that to happen to my grandson or any other kid in the neighborhood. I'm sorry, but I think about it and I just break down," said neighbor Socorro Hernandez.

SEE ALSO: Search for justice: Timeline of Josue Flores murder case
EMBED More News Videos

How Josue Flores' brutal murder case has unfolded: TIMELINE



Last week, the organization said the location on 2407 N. Main would instead hold administrative offices and other services.

Forney said the Salvation Army will bulldoze a portion of the existing building and repurpose the rest. He said they plan to provide a Boys and Girls Club, a public chapel, community meeting rooms, counseling, and services for veterans and young adults.

This will also be where they prepare and package food that is distributed across the greater Houston area. In addition, there will be 24/7 security around the building, which will only operate during traditional business hours and close every night.

The site will be under construction starting in September, with plans to open under a new vision in September 2023.

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncrimeshelterchild stabbingsalvation armychild killedstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALVATION ARMY
Salvation Army's men's shelter not reopening after murderer went in
Chic Boutique selling designer brands at bargain basement prices
Fashionistas, rejoice! A big designer sale starts today
Trailer used to help with COVID-19 outbreak efforts stolen
TOP STORIES
Data breach exposed personal information of 1.8M Texans, audit says
'On your knees': Video shows man point gun at roommate near downtown
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on FM 1960, Atascocita firefighters say
Man charged in deadly flea market shooting, Harris Co. deputies say
Near record heat and an Ozone Action Day Monday
Memorial Hermann needs help finding family of unidentified man
Arrest made after man appears to cock gun before pointing it at a mom
Show More
Texas' primary runoff election: What to know about voting
11-year-old shot in drive-by might be paralyzed, officials say
Man shot by 2 suspects while watching eclipse on his roof, HPD says
Woman tried to rob man before she was killed, shooter tells HPD
Travis Scott returns for 1st TV performance since Astroworld tragedy
More TOP STORIES News