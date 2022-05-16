Men's shelter where Josue Flores' murderer lived to be repurposed, Salvation Army says

"The overwhelming complaint or concern is that we're reopening a shelter. That seems to be a little confusing, although we've made it quite clear that we're not sheltering anyone overnight or providing free food at this facility," said Tom Forney, the board chairman for the nonprofit.
The site is home to a former men's shelter that operated for more than 40 years. Back in 2018, the shelter was shut down after surveillance video showed the convicted murderer Andre Jackson walk into the building moments after brutally stabbing 11-year-old Josue Flores.
Neighbors said the shelter brought crime into their streets. That specific incident took place in May 2016.
"That really did hurt me because I wouldn't want that to happen to my grandson or any other kid in the neighborhood. I'm sorry, but I think about it and I just break down," said neighbor Socorro Hernandez.
Last week, the organization said the location on 2407 N. Main would instead hold administrative offices and other services.
Forney said the Salvation Army will bulldoze a portion of the existing building and repurpose the rest. He said they plan to provide a Boys and Girls Club, a public chapel, community meeting rooms, counseling, and services for veterans and young adults.
This will also be where they prepare and package food that is distributed across the greater Houston area. In addition, there will be 24/7 security around the building, which will only operate during traditional business hours and close every night.
The site will be under construction starting in September, with plans to open under a new vision in September 2023.
