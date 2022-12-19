Super Feast in urgent need of toys ahead of Christmas Eve event at George R. Brown Convention Center

The emergency toy drive is underway now through 7 p.m. today.

If you're able to pitch in, here's what Super Feast organizers say they're looking for.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Christmas almost here, the organizers of the Super Feast said the need for toys for children this year is "astronomical."

An emergency toy drive is underway now until 7 p.m. Monday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

It's part of the massive effort to help thousands of underserved children and their families.

In fact, Super Feast said it wants to donate 100,000 brand new toys to more than 30,000 families during the Christmas Eve event.

Thirty thousand gifts were passed out to children last year, and in 2022, applications for toys and food baskets have only increased.

Here's what's needed:

Brand new, unwrapped toys

Gifts for teens

Canned goods

Bikes

If you can't drop off toys at the George R. Brown Convention Center Monday, there are four other locations accepting donations.

Downtown

George R Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida de las Americas

Houston, Texas 77010

North

Starbucks at City Cathedral Church

North Campus

27131 Hanna Rd.

Conroe, Texas 77385

Southwest

CW39 Studios

7700 Westpark Dr.

Houston, Texas 77063

Sugar Land

Sprouts Farmers Market

13550 University Blvd.

Sugar Land, Texas 77479

The Woodlands

Sprouts Farmers Market

20708 Kuykendahl Rd.

Spring, Texas 77379

For more information, you can call 713-752-2582 or visit the City Wide Club website

The Christmas Eve Super Feast is free. You can also get involved by volunteering.