Super Feast in urgent need of toys ahead of Christmas Eve event at George R. Brown Convention Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Christmas almost here, the organizers of the Super Feast said the need for toys for children this year is "astronomical."
An emergency toy drive is underway now until 7 p.m. Monday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
It's part of the massive effort to help thousands of underserved children and their families.
In fact, Super Feast said it wants to donate 100,000 brand new toys to more than 30,000 families during the Christmas Eve event.
Thirty thousand gifts were passed out to children last year, and in 2022, applications for toys and food baskets have only increased.
Here's what's needed:
- Brand new, unwrapped toys
- Gifts for teens
- Canned goods
- Bikes
If you can't drop off toys at the George R. Brown Convention Center Monday, there are four other locations accepting donations.
Downtown
George R Brown Convention Center
1001 Avenida de las Americas
Houston, Texas 77010
North
Starbucks at City Cathedral Church
North Campus
27131 Hanna Rd.
Conroe, Texas 77385
Southwest
CW39 Studios
7700 Westpark Dr.
Houston, Texas 77063
Sugar Land
Sprouts Farmers Market
13550 University Blvd.
Sugar Land, Texas 77479
The Woodlands
Sprouts Farmers Market
20708 Kuykendahl Rd.
Spring, Texas 77379
For more information, you can call 713-752-2582 or visit the City Wide Club website
The Christmas Eve Super Feast is free. You can also get involved by volunteering.