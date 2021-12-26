Teenager is University of Houston's youngest graduate for the second time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Salenah Cartier is the youngest graduate from the University of Houston. Does her name sound familiar?
That might be because she has accomplished this achievement twice.
Salenah was 17 years old when she first was named the youngest graduate from UH earning her degree in psychology and business.
In the fall 2021 semester, she claimed the honor of being the youngest graduate yet again. Just this past week, Salenah received her masters of education in curriculum and instruction from the college of education. She's now 18.
Salenah shared in an Instagram post, "I often wondered 'why me?' Why was I always being picked on? Why did I have to switch schools? But, looking back I understand why it was me. Sometimes you have to go through experiences to build perspective and character. I can truly say that those terrible experiences pushed me to always work the hardest, always seek new ventures, and to always remain grateful for what I currently have. Everyone told me that things would get better eventually, and I never believed them. Well, thankfully, I was wrong."
Salenah credits her mother for her support and letting her follow her own academic journey.
