New report says $100K salary goes further in Houston than other popular Texas cities

HOUSTON, Texas -- Many people daydream about making six figures in their career before they enter the workforce. But the rising cost of living certainly throws a wrench in the works. Luckily for Texans, a six-figure salary still goes pretty far in the state.



The video above is from ABC13'S 24/7 Live Streaming Channel.

In a new report from SmartAsset, a $100,000 salary in Texas is worth an average of $77,885 after taxes and adjusted for the cost of living. The financial technology company analyzed income in 76 United States cities, and adjusted them for the cost of living in each location.

SEE ALSO: This is how many Houston workers now earn 6-figure salaries



Seven Texaa cities appear in the study's top 10 where a six-figure salary goes the furthest. Houston ranked No. 6 as the fourth Texas city on the list, after El Paso (No. 2), Corpus Christi (No. 4), and Lubbock (No. 5). A Houstonian's six-figure salary is reduced to $74,515 after taxes, but is technically worth $81,350 when adjusted for the cost of living.

To see exactly how this was determined, read more at our ABC13 partner at Houston Culturemap.