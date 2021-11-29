This is how many Houston workers now earn 6-figure salaries

HOUSTON, Texas -- As one of the biggest opportunity cities in the U.S., the Houston area presents an opportunity for workers to cash in.From 2015 to 2020, Houston saw a 21.9-percent increase in six-figure jobs. In our region, 8.8 percent of jobs pay at least $100,000 a year, according to a new study from Stessa, a provider of property management software for landlords.That's the highest percentage among the four major metros in Texas, for reference (and for bragging rights).