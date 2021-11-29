This is how many Houston workers now earn 6-figure salaries

HOUSTON, Texas -- As one of the biggest opportunity cities in the U.S., the Houston area presents an opportunity for workers to cash in.
From 2015 to 2020, Houston saw a 21.9-percent increase in six-figure jobs. In our region, 8.8 percent of jobs pay at least $100,000 a year, according to a new study from Stessa, a provider of property management software for landlords.
That's the highest percentage among the four major metros in Texas, for reference (and for bragging rights).
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
