salary

This is how many Houston workers now earn 6-figure salaries

EMBED <>More Videos

Best jobs you can get without a four-year degree

HOUSTON, Texas -- As one of the biggest opportunity cities in the U.S., the Houston area presents an opportunity for workers to cash in.

From 2015 to 2020, Houston saw a 21.9-percent increase in six-figure jobs. In our region, 8.8 percent of jobs pay at least $100,000 a year, according to a new study from Stessa, a provider of property management software for landlords.

That's the highest percentage among the four major metros in Texas, for reference (and for bragging rights).

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustonpersonal financesalaryjobsculturemap
SALARY
Employers are preparing for big pay raises in 2022
Astros and Justin Verlander agree on 1-year deal
How to land work through ABC13's free virtual job fair
Texas appeals court rules Houston's Prop B is constitutional
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News