69-year-old man admitted to shooting and killing 93-year-old mother, HPD says

ABC13 has learned that not only are the five people shot in a domestic shooting in west Houston are all related, one of the victims was an active member of her community.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 69-year-old man, who police say shot his 93-year old mother, then calmly put away his gun before his arrest, has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member.Houston police said Russell Miller is suspected of killing his mother, Dorothy Bassett, on Tuesday inside a townhome at the Westbelt Town and Country complex on Briar Forest near the West Sam Houston Parkway.According to police, Miller appeared to have shot his mother as she was coming down a flight of stairs at about 2:50 p.m.Officials said Miller was the one who called 911.Police added Miller got into a dispute with his mother leading up to the shooting. They are also looking into whether Miller has mental issues.Neighbors who spoke with Eyewitness News said Bassett lived at that location for more than a decade.Of the shooting, one neighbor thought the sound of gunfire came from nearby construction, but it wasn't until a banking app alerted of a shooting in the area.Police said Miller later admitted to shooting and killing his mother.The incident marked the second deadly shooting involving family members in the Briar Forest area in the last two weeks.Just a mile-and-a-half away, on Nov. 18, police said a man shot and killed two of his relatives before turning a gun on himself.