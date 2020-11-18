shooting

Family tragedy: 5 shot inside W. Houston home are all related, HPD says

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said the five people found shot inside a home in the Briar Forest neighborhood were all family members who lived there.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a grisly scene in the 11600 block of Manor Park Drive, where three of those family members died and two others were wounded. A baby who was also in the home was not harmed but was evaluated at a hospital.

Of the people who died, medical examiners identified a 59-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. Their names are still pending verification. The third person, who later died at the hospital, appeared to have shot himself in the head, and police believe he shot his relatives.

Police initially believed the victims killed were the male homeowner and his adult daughter.

SEE ALSO: ABC13 hosting town hall on Houston's rising domestic violence cases

Two other female family members were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

When police responded to a call from one of the surviving victims, officers arrived to find the 59-year-old dead in the driveway. They then located the victims and the suspect shooter inside.

Who were the victims?



ABC13 has learned one of the wounded victims in the massacre is a prominent banker and active in the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Friends of Norma Harris said she and her retired husband Matt Harris resided at the home.

In addition, neighbors said the couple's nephew was responsible for the shooting. Matt lost his life in the tragedy, neighbors told Eyewitness News.

Neighbors also said Norma was one of the survivors in the shooting.

