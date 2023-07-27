Rosenberg residents asked to pull back on water usage starting Thursday

Depending on what number your street number ends with, residents are being asked to only water on certain days.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Rosenberg will join the growing list of communities that have started water conservation plans.

The city will start Stage 1 of voluntary water conservation on Thursday.

Stage 1 asks people whose street numbers end in an even number to only water on Sundays and Thursdays. People whose street numbers end in an odd number are asked to water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

When watering your lawn, check sprinkler heads to make sure water is not spraying into the street or directly into a storm drain and/or gutters.

The city will remain in Stage 1 of its plan until water usage returns to normal for three consecutive days.

Other cities asking people to save water include Katy and Fulshear. Katy is at Stage 2, and Fulshear is at Stage 1.

