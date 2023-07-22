Stage 2 water limits in effect in Katy amid extreme heat conditions

Houston's extreme heat can impact your air conditioner unit's ability to keep your home cool, according to a technician at AirTech.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Katy entered Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan on Saturday, calling on residents to voluntarily limit water usage.

As part of the city plan, recommendations for Stage 2 include limiting hydrant flushing (except for water system repairs), flushing gutters or allowing water to run or accumulate in any street; refraining from filling outdoor pools and tubs; and reducing water use for power washing of buildings, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas.

The city also encourages the public to reduce outdoor irrigation to three times a week and watering between 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Officials ask residents to wait until the current drought or emergency situation has passed before establishing new landscaping.

All of southeast Texas has been feeling the impacts of the extreme heat as well.

In Houston, officials say the back-to-back triple-digit weather is affecting a variety of services, including broken pipes throughout the city's water infrastructure system.

On Thursday, burn bans were issued in Polk, Liberty, Wharton, and Colorado counties due to hot and dry conditions increasing the risk of wildfires.

To see more information about Katy's water conservation plan, visit the city's website.

