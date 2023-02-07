Los Angeles Rams rookie Ronnie Rivers cashes in with $514,837 jackpot playing Las Vegas table game

Rivers, who went undrafted out of Fresno State, appeared in just eight games during the 2022 season.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Las Vegas hosted a remixed version of the Pro Bowl over the weekend, with various non-football competitions and a first-ever series of flag football games featuring the NFL's biggest names.

Ronnie Rivers was not among them. But he did come out of the weekend a big winner.

The 24-year-old Los Angeles Rams rookie running back was not a participant in the league's all-star event, but he was in Las Vegas to celebrate his and his mother's birthday.

And he received quite a birthday present on Saturday. The rookie won more than $514,000 in a single hand of Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, triggered by holding a royal flush combined between his three cards and the dealer's three.

The half-million dollar payout was the "mega" progressive jackpot pooled in by Caesars Entertainment's nine casino properties in Sin City. A player is eligible for the jackpot by placing a $5 side bet on each hand.

KTNV-TV reports Rivers plans on buying a house with the windfall.

By the way, each member of the winning side in the Pro Bowl earned $84,000 for their efforts. Rivers, who went undrafted out of Fresno State, made six times that.