$2M Powerball ticket sold in Houston area for a second time; jackpot climbs to $810M

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Overnight, a Powerball ticket purchased in Tomball secured a $2 million victory.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Texas lottery officials say it was sold at Rosehill Mini Mart on FM 2920.

The winning numbers for last night's drawing are 10, 11, 26, 27, and 34. The Powerball was seven.

No one won the jackpot, so it climbs to $810 million for tomorrow's drawing.

In last Wednesday's drawing, a ticket sold in Katy won $2 million.