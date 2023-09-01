Check your tickets! $6.25 million winning Lotto Texas ticket sold at Pearland Kroger

Check your tickets, Pearland! One lucky Texan is suddenly much richer!

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Check your tickets! One lucky Texan is suddenly much richer after a winning Lotto Texas ticket worth $6.25 million was sold in Pearland.

The drawing was held on Wednesday, and the winning numbers were 6, 11, 16, 21, 25, and 32.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger at 11003 Shadow Creek Parkway, according to Texas Lottery.

Aside from the $6.25 million winner, four people won $11,661 and six people won $1,661, among other, smaller prizes.

The winner has six months to claim their prize.

